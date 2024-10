Triangle Oktoberfest returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 with the tapping of the inaugural keg.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 with the tapping of the inaugural keg.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 with the tapping of the inaugural keg.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 with the tapping of the inaugural keg.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle Oktoberfest returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater today.

It's said to be the most authentic German festival in central North Carolina.

Doors open at 5 and the opening ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with the tapping of the inaugural keg.

Organizers say live entertainment includes a wiener dog parade and stein hoist competition.

Triangle Oktoberfest event runs through Saturday.