Cary hair salon raises over $12,000 for 7-year-old cancer patient

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A salon in Wake County raised more than $12,000 for a 7-year-old cancer patient.

Twisted Scizzors Salon held its Cut-a-thon fundraiser on Sunday where it offered free haircuts to people who donated $20 or more.

The money raised, including tips, will go to Noelle Franklin, who is battling a brain tumor.

Organizers said in the 13 years of hosting the event, Sunday's Cut-a-thon raised the most money and produced the most haircuts they have had.

