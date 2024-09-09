Cary hair salon raises over $12,000 for 7-year-old cancer patient

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A salon in Wake County raised more than $12,000 for a 7-year-old cancer patient.
Twisted Scizzors Salon held its Cut-a-thon fundraiser on Sunday where it offered free haircuts to people who donated $20 or more.
The money raised, including tips, will go to Noelle Franklin, who is battling a brain tumor.
Organizers said in the 13 years of hosting the event, Sunday's Cut-a-thon raised the most money and produced the most haircuts they have had.
ALSO SEE: More than $115 million in unclaimed money returned to rightful owners, NC State Treasurer says