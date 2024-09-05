More than $115 million in unclaimed money returned to rightful owners, NC State Treasurer says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the fourth year in a row, North Carolina broke the record for returning unclaimed money.

According to the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, the Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) put over $115 million back into the pockets of the rightful owners.

"We were able to have another record year in receipts and claims paid thanks to our dedicated team of professionals," said UPD Deputy Treasurer Allen Martin.

Money that has become undeliverable for a variety of reasons is safeguarded at the department until the rightful owners can claim it. Right now, there is more than a billion dollars waiting to be claimed.

Since 2017, UPD has returned $610.5 million on 885,691 claims.

The department said the unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.

"We can't give this money away fast enough," said Treasurer Folwell. "Go to NCCash.com and search your name for free. Look for your parents' names, your children's names, your maiden name. It's possible your church, business, Little League, civic group or other organizations to which you belong have money waiting to be returned."

To see if you have unclaimed money visit NCCASH.com, and search your name to see if you have any cash waiting to be claimed.

