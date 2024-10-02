Check your pockets! Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $156,000 sold in Wilson about to expire

A winning $156,000 Cash 5 ticket sold in Wilson will expire next Tuesday unless someone comes forth to claim it.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Check your Cash 5 lottery tickets.

A ticket worth $156,000 will expire next Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at the H Mart at 1207 Forest Hills Road in Wilson.

The winning numbers are 1, 4, 7, 39 and 43.

"Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them."

If you have that ticket, time is running out to claim your winnings.

You must present the ticket at the state lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. Oct. 8. That marks the end of the 180-day deadline to claim prizes.

The odds of matching all five white balls in a Cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

