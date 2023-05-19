'This was my dream.' Man to help schoolchildren in his hometown in Africa after NC lottery win

A man in New Bern who just won big on North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off plans to pay it forward in his native hometown-Mali, Africa.

Souleymane Sana won $100,000 on the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket. Sana told lottery officials he will use the money to help schoolchildren in Mali.

Sana, who is a dance instructor, said he has created a nonprofit to help the people of his native country.

"I'm going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali. That is the thing that makes me really happy."

"I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it too," he said. "If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there."

Wake County man can give fiancée dream wedding after big lottery scratch-off win

He bought his ticket from Neuse Shop & Fuel on West New Bern Road in Kinston. Sana collected his prize at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

"My dream is just becoming true little by little and I hope it will keep going."

More NC lottery winners stories

NC couple wins Cash 5 lottery, can now check attending a Notre Dame football game off bucket list

NC woman scratches off $5 million lottery win

'I'm a fan of Luke Combs.' NY man gambles $5 on favorite country singer and wins $200K in NC

'Screamed at top of my lungs.' NC man wins final $2 million on Grand Money scratch-off ticket

WATCH | North Carolina man is the Powerball's first millionaire of 2023