Wake County man can give fiancée dream wedding after big lottery scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man can fulfill his promise to his fiancée of a dream wedding after a big lottery scratch-off win.

"It's been almost a year to the day and those promises will come true now," said Alfred Harrell of Cary.

Harrell bought a $5 Super Loteria ticket from Circle K on Walnut Street in Cary and won the first $150,000 top prize in the new scratch-off game.

He said he made a promise to his fiancée last May, mostly about hosting their dream wedding.

Alfred Harrell NC Education Lottery

"It will be a big family celebration," he said. "We are looking at parks all around the area."

Harrell met his fiancée in May about two years ago.

"May has definitely been good for us," he said. "I want to take care of her first."

Harrell collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

"I'm still trying to process it," he said. "If I went the other direction and didn't get gas there, I wouldn't have won."

The Super Loteria game debuted this month with six $150,000 top prizes. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.