RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday afternoon, the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announce the state has received more than 400 doses of Jynneos. Health officials say the vaccine can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after exposure.
Those doses have been allocated to seven health departments to ensure access across the state. As additional doses become available, more locations will be added, NCDHHS said. Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox.
The local health departments first receiving doses are Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake. Monkeypox vaccines are free and are based on availability of vaccine, which is in limited quantities currently.
Here's who qualifies
People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; and
Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.
Individuals who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, or they can call one of the seven local health departments that have already received vaccines as part of the phase 1 allocation of Jynneos vaccine:
Durham (919) 560-9217
Wake (919) 250-4462
Pitt (252) 902-2300
Forsyth (336) 703-3100
Mecklenburg (980) 314-9400
New Hanover (910) 798-6800
Buncombe (828) 250-5300
Wednesday, Wake County health officials confirmed the first case in the area and the third case in the state.
Labcorp has also announced it will offer monkeypox tests, making them the first company in the U.S. to do so.
Monkeypox vaccine available now in North Carolina, here's where
MONKEYPOX
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News