Health officials are reporting the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Wake County.
Wednesday, Wake County Public Health confirmed the case. The patient who tested positive in Wake County is currently isolating at home and Wake County staff are working with them on contact tracing, health officials said.
Officials have not released any other information about the patient.
This is the state's third confirmed case, health officials said in a news release.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported the first case in the state on June 23.
As of July 5, Wake County Public Health said there have been 560 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Wake County Public Health, along with federal, state and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current national outbreak.
"Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country, so it is not a surprise that it has now been detected in Wake County," said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, Wake County Associate Physician Director and Epidemiology Program Director. "Fortunately, unlike COVID-19, there's already a vaccine approved to help curtail this virus in the early stages of this outbreak. We encourage all residents to know the symptoms and be aware of the risk factors for monkeypox."
LabCorp in North Carolina announced Wednesday it will start offering monkeypox test, doubling U.S. testing capacity nationwide.
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wake County; 3rd confirmed case in North Carolina
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News