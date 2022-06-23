Health & Fitness

First monkeypox case confirmed in North Carolina

LGBTQ advocate talks about 'red flags' surrounding Monkeypox info

North Carolina now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the positive test in a NC resident but did not release any information about where that person lives or recently traveled.

Monkeypox is a rare virus that involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps filled with fluid.

UNC infectious disease physician explains where Monkeypox came from and other things people need to know about the virus.



NCDHHS said it is working with other healthcare officials to contact people who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.

Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

The virus has resulted in 156 confirmed cases in the United States since May 2022. No death have been linked to this recent outbreak.

"The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S. and globally," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist and Epidemiology Section Chief. "Though this is the first confirmed case in North Carolina, we know there are likely other cases in the state. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox."

