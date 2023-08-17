Person wanted in North Carolina bank robbery arrested in Virginia: Roxboro PD

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roxboro said a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon is in custody in another state.

According to the Roxboro Police Department, a man walked into the Carter Bank and Trust at 823 North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. and passed the teller a note demanding money. They said the man left the bank after being given some money. No weapon(s) were shown during the robbery, Roxboro investigators said.

Saturday, Roxboro police announced the man was arrested around 1:00 a.m. in Virginia. They identified him as Gary Steven Allmond, 59, of Danville, Va.

Police said Allmond is being held in Danville on a fugitive warrant until a hearing is held to have him extradited back to North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.

