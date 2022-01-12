NC snow forecast: Increasing risk for winter weather this weekend

What type of precipitation will we see?

What should you do right now?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is an increasing risk for wintry precipitation to arrive in central North Carolina this weekend.The system threatening to bring snow and ice to central North Carolina is trending slower, with multiple weather models pushing the timing of the event back slightly.In general, impacts for accumulating precipitation will begin early Sunday morning, continue through the day Sunday. The precipitation moves out of the area sometime Monday morning.Great question! Accumulations of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will all be possible. The storm track and the cold air will ultimately determine the type you see in your neighborhood.Sunday morning may start with a snow/sleet mix, but then change over to all rain later in the day Sunday. A brief changeover back to wintry precipitation will be possible early Monday morning as the system departs.But ultimately the track of the storm and the depth of the cold air remain uncertain. Once the system moves onshore from the Pacific--which should happen Thursday--the system can be better sampled, which will hopefully allow the experts in the First Alert Weather Team to feel more confident about when, where and what this system will bring to your neighborhood.As of midday Wednesday, the Weather Prediction Center's probabilistic forecast gives us about a 10-30% probability of snow/sleet exceeding 0.25 inches liquid equivalent from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. From early Sunday morning to early Monday morning, there is a 30-50% probability of snow/sleet exceeding 0.25" liquid equivalent.There will be potential for at least slippery travel and possibly localized flooding due to locally heavy rain. Gusty winds may also lead to power outages.Use these blue-sky days to prepare for the winter weather potential and monitor the forecast for changes approach the weekend.