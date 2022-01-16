winter storm

Ice, snow accumulation causing deterioration of road conditions; Gov. Roy Cooper to speak at 12 p.m.

Check of the winter weather conditions across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snow and ice are starting to accumulate across central North Carolina, just as the First Alert Weather Team warned it would.

The wintry mix got started an hour or two later than expected due to a drying out of the atmosphere, but the wintry precipitation eventually started coming down.

Now many areas are seeing a buildup of ice and snow on roadways, trees, vehicles and other areas outside.

Emergency services officials have been speaking to ABC11 all morning, asking people to avoid traveling Sunday. Travel conditions will only get worse as the day progresses.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. about the state's ongoing response to the situations developing all across North Carolina. ABC11 will bring you Cooper's briefing live on ABC11.com.

CLOSINGS



Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.

