Ice, snow accumulation causing deterioration of road conditions; Gov. Roy Cooper to speak at 12 p.m.

The wintry mix got started an hour or two later than expected due to a drying out of the atmosphere, but the wintry precipitation eventually started coming down.
Now many areas are seeing a buildup of ice and snow on roadways, trees, vehicles and other areas outside.
Emergency services officials have been speaking to ABC11 all morning, asking people to avoid traveling Sunday. Travel conditions will only get worse as the day progresses.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. about the state's ongoing response to the situations developing all across North Carolina. ABC11 will bring you Cooper's briefing live on ABC11.com.
CLOSINGS
Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, day care, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone: