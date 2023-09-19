Woman, 3 children shot while inside car in Spring Lake: Police

Police in Spring Lake said the shooting happened Monday night in the area of South Sixth Street and NC Highway 210.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Spring Lake are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the area of South Sixth Street and NC Highway 210.

According to a news release from Spring Lake Police Department (SLPD), four people in the same vehicle were shot. Police said the victims include three children and one adult. All four were taken to the hospital.

The most seriously injured appears to be the adult woman, the release states. Police said they're not releasing the exact condition of the woman but said her injuries are life-threatening and the children's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

No other details were released about the shooting or the victims.

Investigators said the shooting is under investigation and there's no threat to the community.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety in your neighborhood