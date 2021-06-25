Sports

NC State needs 1 more win to punch ticket to its first ever College World Series Final

OMAHA, NE (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University is three wins away from claiming its first ever national championship in baseball.

The Wolfpack take on the Commodores of Vanderbilt on ESPN2 starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

Vanderbilt is the third ranked team in the country, but beating a top team under pressure is nothing new for this Wolfpack team.

NC State made it to Omaha by beating the top ranked team in the country, Arkansas, in back-to-back games after getting blown out 21-2 in the first game.

NC State also already beat Vanderbilt in a 1-0 nail biter on Monday.

In that game, Vanderbilt had their best pitcher, Jack Leiter, on the mound. He threw 8 innings and made only one mistake: giving up a homerun in the fifth inning to Terrell Tatum.

NC State needs just one more win against Vanderbilt to advance to the College World Series Finals.

If Vanderbilt beats state Friday, the teams will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The winner will play a best-of-three series against either Mississippi State or Texas.

NC State and Mississippi State are the two teams that have yet to lose in this year's College World Series. Interestingly, they're also the only teams remaining who have never won the College World Series.

Vanderbilt won the College World Series in 2014 and 2019. Meanwhile, Texas claims the second most NCAA championships in baseball with six (1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005), behind only Southern California's 12.
