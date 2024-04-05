NC State men's and women's teams fuel school spirit as both head to the Final Four

Wolfpack Nation is setting up howl back headquarters in Phoenix and Cleveland to support both teams as the women hit the court Friday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

Wolfpack Nation is setting up howl back headquarters in Phoenix and Cleveland to support both teams as the women hit the court Friday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

Wolfpack Nation is setting up howl back headquarters in Phoenix and Cleveland to support both teams as the women hit the court Friday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

Wolfpack Nation is setting up howl back headquarters in Phoenix and Cleveland to support both teams as the women hit the court Friday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State is on the road to victory with all eyes on the final four.

Wolfpack Nation is setting up howl back headquarters in Phoenix and Cleveland to support both teams as the women hit the court Friday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

ABC11 was told two groups from the Wolfpack Club are flying out from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Phoenix, where the men's team will face No. 1 Purdue in the Final Four.

Alumni groups across the country are in on the action as well.

Ryan de Jon is the vice president of the NC State Alumni Association.

"When you are playing at this level, the entire nation is looking at your organization," he said, "it's a great opportunity to show who we are. There is a lot of great character, and it's a beautiful thing to be front and center."

The teams' success has helped the school's visibility and reignited school spirit. That will be on full display in Raleigh, with plans for a big block party Saturday night.

A stretch of Hillsborough Street will be closed near NC State University on Saturday during the men's basketball team's Final Four game.

Hillsborough between Brooks Avenue and Oberlin Road will be closed between 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. at Horne Street.

UP NEXT

NC State women's team will play against No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State men's team will play against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. on TBS.