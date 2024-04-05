Wolfpack fans' flights to Phoenix experience severe delays because of mechanical issues

Although a bit bummed, one passenger said if they make it to game day, it will be alright.

Although a bit bummed, one passenger said if they make it to game day, it will be alright.

Although a bit bummed, one passenger said if they make it to game day, it will be alright.

Although a bit bummed, one passenger said if they make it to game day, it will be alright.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is full of Wolfpack fans who expected to already be in Phoenix for the Final Four.

Two charter flights with Avelo set to take off at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to Phoenix have been severely delayed.

Shocked and disappointed, fans were told to come back later this evening.

Some drove from Charlotte to catch the flight, so they were just forced to sit and wait, bummed they can no longer attend some of the planned events Friday night.

What's worse: The passengers may now not be able to watch the Wolfpack women play in their Final Four game against South Carolina. That game is scheduled to happen during their rescheduled flight, and the airplane does not have Wi-Fi.

ABC11 was told by the Wolfpack Club -- the organization responsible for organizing these flight packages -- that the delays are because of mechanical issues with the planes.

The Wolfpack Club supports athletic scholarships and facilities at NC State.

Although a bit bummed, one passenger said as long as they make it to Phoenix sometime Friday, it will be alright.

Another passenger said they were just waiting for the next steps.

UP NEXT

NC State women's team will play against No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State men's team will play against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. on TBS