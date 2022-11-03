NC State students take part in 'Wellness Day'

Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom today in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.

A wellness day was given to students following three student deaths this semester, two of which were suicides.

Students created a petition for monthly wellness days not long after a student died last month. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.

The latest death was last week when officials said a student committed suicide.

Suicide is the number 2 cause of death for college students, according to a national college health risk behavior survey.

University Chancellor Randy Woodson says the day gives everyone on campus a day to reflect on their health and well being. "And I encourage you to use this day to take a breath, check in with friends and family, to take care of yourself," Woodson said.

Although there are no classes there will be resources on campus throughout the day for students and faculty to access.