FIREFIGHTERS

NC uses new campaign to recruit volunteer firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

Seventy-two percent of North Carolina's firefighters are volunteers.

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Volunteer fire departments say they need your help.

"Volunteerism is down, yes, we could always use more volunteers," said Chief David Cates, Eastern Wake Fire Department.

The North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs recently received a federal grant that paid for a PSA and other marketing tools to get more volunteer applicants.

Seventy-two percent of North Carolina's firefighters are volunteers. Since 2016, North Carolina volunteer fire departments have lost an average of 600 volunteers a year.

If there aren't enough firefighters for a call, Chief Cates said another department has to be called.

"Whether it's a truck from Knightdale or Garner or Wendell, that' an extended response time that we just would rather not have for our customers- the people that depend on us for those services," Chief Cates said.

Chief Cates said the amount of training required could be partly to blame for the low number of volunteers. They're required to have more than 100 hours of training, which is a lot of people who volunteer on top of a full-time job and family life.

"Nights and weekends are when that training has to take place and that's a difficult thing to balance," Chief Cates said.

But, so far, the new recruiting campaign is working. Since accepting the grant, there have been over 250 applicants statewide for interest in becoming volunteer firefighters.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, the best way to apply is to visit your local department or visit Volunteerfirenc.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighterswake county newsfire departmentsvolunteerismNCWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREFIGHTERS
Roseboro honors kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department
Hydrogen peroxide spill at NC Lottery HQ delays Monday night drawing
Durham fire started by child playing with lighter, officials say
2 kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside NC fire station
More firefighters
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News