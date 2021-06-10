Your Shot at $1 Million: Cooper announces prizes, college scholarships as vaccine incentives in NC

As part of a program called Your Shot at $1 Million, Cooper said that during the next three months of summer, four people will win $1 million each.
Four $125,000 college scholarships will also be given out for teenagers.
"This is your shot at a million. Regardless of who wins, there's no way to lose," Cooper said. "A chance at a million dollars is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn't drawn, the worst you'll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus."
North Carolinians 18 years or older who get vaccinated or have already been vaccinated will be automatically entered.
The first drawing will be June 23 and they will occur every other week until the last one Aug. 4. The drawings will take place every other Wednesday.
Anyone who gets their vaccine on or after June 10 will be entered twice, increasing their odds of winning.
North Carolinians ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one shot are automatically entered into four drawings to pay $125,000 for a college education at a school of their choice.
"Everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination is a winner," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. "They protect themselves, their loved ones and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Millions of people have already taken the vaccines. These summer cash drawings add another reward to the many that come with getting a COVID-19 vaccination."
Cooper said 2.5 million adults in North Carolina are still unvaccinated.
Last month, NCDHHS launched a Summer Cash Card program in four counties where people could get a $25 cash card. Cooper said the response was promising and proved that these incentives work.
That program will now roll out to additional counties, Cooper said Thursday.
"Of course, the best reason to get vaccinated is to protect yourself and your family," Cooper said. "Now that most people aren't wearing masks in most places, unvaccinated people can be a real danger to each other."
Cooper said the winners will not be permitted to stay anonymous. The winners will also be subject to federal and local taxes.