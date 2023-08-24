Friday will be one of the hottest days of the summer.

Record highs in jeopardy as hot weather, risk of severe storms returns

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was nice to get a little bit of a break from all the heat and humidity of a North Carolina summer, but Friday the temperatures climb back up.

Record highs could be in jeopardy Friday along with a level 1 severe weather risk in the evening and night time hours.

The record at RDU Friday is 99 set in 2007. The hottest day so far this summer at RDU was August 15, where RDU reached 100.

Any storm that develops could produce strong winds.

The weekend will remain hot with showers and storms around at different points of the day.

Some rain locally heavy rain is also a possibility.

A front will stall over the region from Sunday into early next week with showers and thunderstorms firing up along that front each day.