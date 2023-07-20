WATCH LIVE

Another chance of severe weather in the afternoon; tornado cleanup continues

Thursday, July 20, 2023 11:19AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: July 20
Severe weather risk starting this afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging wind.

Downpours and small hail will also be possible.

Storm coverage is leaning a bit more spotty in our area through the day. But, any storms that develop could be strong to severe.

Friday brings a break from the severe weather threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temps near 100. Skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower/storm chance.

A cold front will start pushing into the region Friday evening. Humidity levels will gradually come down Friday evening.

The calm conditions will be a welcome site to people in Nash County who will be cleaning up damage from a tornado that moved through the area.

