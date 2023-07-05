WATCH LIVE

Scattered showers expected this afternoon into tonight

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 11:26AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: July 5
Chance of severe storms later today.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The chance of severe weather keeps going as there is a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms today for all of central NC.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected this afternoon through tonight. Wind gusts of 50+ mph and small hail will be possible. Heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding.

There is some good news when it comes to temperatures. There is no heat advisory in place and we should be slightly cooler than previous days.

Temperatures should reach the low 90s with feels-like temps from 98 to 103.

