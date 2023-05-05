NC Weather: Warmer weather brings chance for rain this weekend through early next week

After a runaway victory in game one, the Carolina Hurricanes hope to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the New Jersey Devils.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warmer weather is on the way, but with it comes an increased chance of rain and storms.

The last couple days in central North Carolina have felt more like fall than spring, but that pattern ends Friday with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s.

The increased temperatures will coincide with increased clouds. Friday will remain dry, but rain could find you sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.

Don't expect Saturday-Tuesday to be a washout, but each day contains some chance for rain. Saturday's rain chances have dropped some, now sitting at 20 percent. Sunday chances are a bit higher at 40 percent. Monday slips slightly to 30 percent. Finally, Tuesday has the highest chance with 50 percent.

Temperatures next week will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Rest assured the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring each of those days to let you know if any of the expected rain storms will turn severe. Make sure you've downloaded the ABC11 North Carolina app on your phone to stay up to date on all weather developments.

WATCH | First Alert to Severe Weather