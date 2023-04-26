First Alert Day: Level 1 isolated severe storm risk, locally heavy rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More rain is expected as we head into the weekend. Friday is a First Alert Day because of an isolated severe storm risk that could also feature locally heavy rain.

The commute on Friday morning could be wet and messy as the storms and rain develop to start the day.

Rain looks to set in first thing on Friday as low pressure tracks northeast through the Ohio Valley, dragging a warm front through the Triangle.

The timing is a little faster, which would move the heaviest rain through during the morning hours, with lingering showers and spotty storms possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.