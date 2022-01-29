Weather

NC weather: Light snow fell overnight, cold and windy conditions to last throughout Saturday

First Alert Weather: Winter storm coverage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A light dusting of snow fell across central North Carolina blanketing grassy areas in a wintry white to start Saturday morning.

This is the third straight weekend of winter weather for the region, but actually we are right around average for how much snowfall we typically get in January.

Before this weekend's light snow, Raleigh had officially seen 2.3 inches of snow. The average for January is 3.1 inches.

While the snow accumulation is not going to amount to much, Saturday is going to remain very cold. The morning started around freezing, and it will not warm up much past that.

In addition winds will be gusty, bringing the feels like temperature down into the 20s.

Skies will be clear, which will help quickly melt the light snow on roads, hard surfaces and grassy areas.

Roads should remain largely clear. Although bridges and other raised surfaces could have some slick spots especially early in the morning.

Gov. Cooper tours NCDOT maintenance yard as snow prep gets underway
More than 1,100 NCDOT employees and contractors started earlier this week treating roads with brine. As of Friday morning, NCDOT had used nearly 500 trucks to apply 1.5 million gallons of brine.

PEOPLE SEEM BETTER PREPARED THIS TIME AROUND
"Staying off the roads will make it easier for our crews and emergency responders to do their jobs," said N.C. Department of Transportation's Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory. "The best thing you can do is stay home once the winter weather starts."
