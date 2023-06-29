Severe weather risk begins Friday and goes into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms late Friday into the night and again Saturday.

In addition, to storms the feels-like temperatures of 100 to 107+ are likely this weekend through the July 4 holiday.

There is a level 1 severe risk Friday evening.

Saturday will deliver another disturbance with west-southwest winds funneling even more humidity into the area.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with feels-like temps of 100 to 105.