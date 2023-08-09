Another chance for severe weather tomorrow, damaging winds possible

Sunny day today but be prepared for showers and storms tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is another chance for severe weather this week after the strong storms brought damage to the Triangle on Monday. The risk now sits at a level 2 out of 5.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat is storms pop up Thursday afternoon and evening. There could also be heavy downpours in some areas that could collect depending on the street.

Scatter showers could start in the morning.

If thunderstorms do pop up, they should taper off in the late evening hours. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

When it comes to Friday conditions will be drier and mostly sunny. The chance of an isolated shower can't be ruled out though.

Weekend temperatures will be hot with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 100 to 106.