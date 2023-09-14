NCCU Eagles land in California to face nationally-ranked UCLA at Rose Bowl this weekend

Saturday's game at the Rose Bowl will be the first time North Carolina Central faces a nationally-ranked opponent

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Eagles have landed -- in California.

North Carolina Central's football team is in Los Angeles for a historic challenge against No. 24 UCLA (2-0).

Saturday's game will be the first time NCCU (2-0) faces a nationally-ranked opponent, but players told ABC11 before they departed that they are ready.

"Definitely a lot of excitement leading into it. UCLA, you hear about that as a kid, you know the Rose Bowl, beautiful stadium and it's beautiful out in California. So obviously the excitement for making the trip out there but I say we're going out there to win so that's the mindset," said senior wide receiver Marseille Miller

It's also the first meeting between the Eagles and Bruins.

"It's history, you know? I mean, it's special, and you know, when we talk about the future of this institution, you look back 20 years from now, 30 years from now, to stay that you were one of the few HBCUs ever to play in the Rose Bowl, to bring your band, to have those alums come out there ... it's history and you're part of it, so it means a lot," said NCCU Athletics Director Dr. Louis "Skip" Perkins.

The team toured SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and even met with action-film star Terry Crews. The Eagles held a practice on Thursday and will have a walk-through on Friday at the Rose Bowl in preparation for the big game.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m.