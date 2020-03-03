homicide

NC Central football player found dead in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina Central University confirmed the man found dead Monday night in Durham was a freshman student who was also on the school's football team.

Trevor VanDyke, 18, was a freshman at the university. He started at NCCU in August 2019 after graduating from Clayton High School.

Trevor VanDyke



Durham police officers said VanDyke was found dead following a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Industry Lane near East Cornwallis Road. An apartment complex where many NCCU students live is located in the area.

Investigators said it appears VanDyke was shot while driving in his car. After being shot, he veered off the road and crashed.

Investigators closed off the road and set up a command center near the crash, where they remained through the night and into Tuesday morning.

NCCU sent a message to students overnight:

"Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students. It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Mr. Trevor VanDyke was killed on March 2, 2020, in a shooting at an off campus apartment complex. He entered NCCU in August 2019 and was a graduate of Clayton High School in Clayton, N.C. Mr. VanDyke's death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the Durham Police Department."

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information about it should call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
