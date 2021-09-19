Collier's 2 fourth-quarter TDs fuel N.C. Central comeback win

DURHAM, N.C. -- Latrell Collier rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as North Carolina Central rallied to defeat Division II Winston-Salem State 20-13 in a Saturday night comeback before 10,918 in its first home game in 672 days.What should have been a celebration was marred by a shooting nearby, however,Campus Police said two people were shot near Lawson Street and Dupree Street. The victims were not students at NCCU.The stadium and surrounding area were placed on lockdown and police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.People are urged to avoid the area around Latham Parking Deck. Police remained on scene hours after the game ended and are directing traffic away from the area.As for the game, Collier burst over the left side from the 2, scoring the game-winner with 1:41 left on the clock. N.C. Central held Winston-Salem without a first down and took over on downs with under a minute left.Four seconds into the fourth quarter, Collier had barreled over the middle from the one to knot the score at 13-13.Winston-Salem had taken a 13-6 lead into the final period on a pair of Jobanni Esparza field goals and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Lewis to Antjuan Collins.The Eagles' previous home game was on Nov. 16, 2019, against S.C. State.