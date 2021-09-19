Sports

Collier's 2 fourth-quarter TDs fuel N.C. Central comeback win

((Courtesy of North Carolina Central University))

DURHAM, N.C. -- Latrell Collier rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as North Carolina Central rallied to defeat Division II Winston-Salem State 20-13 in a Saturday night comeback before 10,918 in its first home game in 672 days.

What should have been a celebration was marred by a shooting nearby, however,

Campus Police said two people were shot near Lawson Street and Dupree Street. The victims were not students at NCCU.

The stadium and surrounding area were placed on lockdown and police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

People are urged to avoid the area around Latham Parking Deck. Police remained on scene hours after the game ended and are directing traffic away from the area.

As for the game, Collier burst over the left side from the 2, scoring the game-winner with 1:41 left on the clock. N.C. Central held Winston-Salem without a first down and took over on downs with under a minute left.

Four seconds into the fourth quarter, Collier had barreled over the middle from the one to knot the score at 13-13.

Winston-Salem had taken a 13-6 lead into the final period on a pair of Jobanni Esparza field goals and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Lewis to Antjuan Collins.

The Eagles' previous home game was on Nov. 16, 2019, against S.C. State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamcollege footballnccu
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Return of Brewgaloo draws big crowd to downtown Raleigh
Family holds memorial for teen lynched in Chatham County 100 years ago
Search for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve called off for night
'Relieved:' Faith Hedgepeth's family releases statement after arrest
Howell's 5 TDs, ground game help UNC steamroll Virginia 59-39
NC State bounces back from first loss to pound Furman, 45-7
Show More
Duke rides fast start to 30-23 win over Northwestern
Police: Gabby Petito case not linked to slaying of two women in Utah
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
What are your chances of being exposed to COVID-19 at an event?
1 dead in Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News