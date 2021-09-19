double shooting

2 men die after shooting on NC Central campus, police say

2 men die after shooting near NCCU campus, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on NC Central's campus Saturday night.

Authorities said two men were shot in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on E. Lawson Street.

The two men were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead. They were not NCCU students, according to police.

The shooting happened amid NC Central's home game against Winston-Salem State.

At the time of the shooting, the stadium and surrounding area were placed on lockdown. Police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

Police remained on scene hours after the game ended and are directing traffic away from the area.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

