Hope Mills man sought in Cumberland County shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a suspect in a September shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened Sept. 20 in the 1900 block of Smith Road.

Shareek Donquale Taylor, 25, of Fayetteville, died at the scene. The other victim was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that it had obtained warrants on Jeremiah Rahakeem Marshall, 22, of Hope Mills.

Jeremiah Marshall Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Marshall is wanted for first-degree murder and for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Marshall is described as 5'10" tall, weighs 150 pounds, has long black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Marshall's whereabouts is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.