First driverless shuttle bus in North Carolina navigates NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new shuttle bus launches on the NC State University campus on Friday, but don't look for a driver or even a steering wheel.The university is testing a driverless, 12-passenger shuttle on the Centennial Campus.It is a partnership between NC State and the N.C. Department of Transportation and it represents a first anywhere in North Carolina.The Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation, or CASSI, will be available to NC State students, staff, faculty and visitors during a six-month pilot program."As a research campus and innovation center, NC State's Centennial Campus is the most appropriate place to launch North Carolina's first autonomous vehicle," NC State Assistant Director of Transportation Mike Kennon said in a written statement. "It adds value for our students, staff and faculty, while also allowing the NCDOT the opportunity to do important research on an advancing technology."You will find the driverless bus on a continuous route along Partners Way, Varsity Drive and Main Campus Drive.The electric vehicle was built by a French company, EasyMile, and is used in places around the world.CASSI uses onboard cameras, radar, global positioning systems and electronic sensors to complete its route.It will operate Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., through August.