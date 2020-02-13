Business

Ugly produce could save you money at the grocery store. Here's how.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There's nothing wrong with the produce at the Hungry Harvest warehouse in Raleigh.

It's produce that was just too much for a grocery store or a farmer to sell or it doesn't meet grocery store standard for shape or color.

Farmers and grocery stores recognize the issue at hand - selling to companies like Hungry Harvest at a discount - which gets passed along to customers. That could save you big - upwards of 20 percent on your grocery bill, a spokesperson for Hungry Harvest says.

"I think people save on money and the front end," Bart Creasman with Hungry Harvest told us.

The company sends out an email prior to delivery letting customers know what to expect, allowing them to properly shop for remaining needed ingredients to meal plan appropriately.

"You go to the grocery store, you have a little bit more intention of what you want to buy around what you receive in the box," Creasman said.

We compared three produce box companies that offer delivery to North Carolina. Here's a breakdown of what each company offers and the cost.

Imperfect Food
  • Does ship to portions of North Carolina. You must enter your zip code to make sure they deliver to you.

    • Box prices vary.
    For 1-2 people on a variety box that includes:
  • 11-13lbs produce
  • 2-3 Grain Packs
  • 2-4 Snack packs
  • 2-3 items of protein

    • TOTAL: $48.96 including delivery fees

    For 3-4 people every week with a variety box:
  • 17-19lbs of produce
  • 2-3 Grain Packs
  • 2-4 Snack Packs
  • 2-3 items of Protein

    • TOTAL: $54.96 including delivery fees

    For 5+ people every week with a variety box:
  • 23-25lbs of food
  • 2-3 Grain Packs
  • 2-4 Snack Packs
  • 2-3 items of protein

    • TOTAL: $59.96 including delivery fees

    *These prices can change based upon how you customize your box

    Misfit Market
    *offers 25% off first order, must enter email

    Boxes available:
    The Mischief Box
  • 12 different types of fruits/vegetables/leafy greens

    • Cost: $22

    The Madness
  • 18-22lbs of fruits/vegetables

    • Cost: $35

    Hungry Harvest
  • Does deliver to North Carolina
  • Offers weekly add ons to boxes
  • Offers a variety of ways to customize boxes


    • Mini Harvest
  • for 1-2 people
  • most boxes include 1 type of green, 2 types of vegetables, 2-3 types of fruit

    • Cost: $15

    Mini Veggie Harvest
  • Most boxes include 1-2 types of greens and 4-6 vegetables.

    • Cost: $17

    Mini Organic Harvest
  • for 1-2 people
  • Most boxes include 1 type of green, 3 types of vegetables, 2-3 types of fruit

    • Cost: $24

    Full Harvest
  • for 2-3 people
  • most boxes include 1 type of green, 2-4 types of vegetables, 2-4 types of fruit

    • Cost: $25

    Super Harvest
  • for 4-7 people
  • most boxes include 1-2 types of greens, 4-7 types of vegetables, 2-5 types of fruit

    • Cost: $35

    Full Organic Harvest
  • for 2-4 people
  • Most boxes include 1 type of greens, 4 types of vegetables, 2-4 types of fruit

    • Cost: $34

    Super Organic Harvest
  • for 3-5 people
  • Most boxes include 2 types of greens, 5 types of vegetables, 3-5 types of fruit

    • Cost: $42
