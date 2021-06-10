Next Raleigh police chief to answer your questions Thursday night

Cassandra Deck-Brown, Raleigh's current police chief, will be retiring on June 30, after more than 33 years with the department. Her replacement will be one of the following three people: Darryl McSwain, Robert Lowe, or Estella D. Patterson.
Meet the three candidates for Raleigh's next police chief
At 6 p.m. Thursday, all three candidates will participate in a live virtual forum where they will answer questions submitted by people who live in Raleigh.
Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adamas-David will have the final say in who will be chief. The city said it hopes to name the next police chief by July 1.