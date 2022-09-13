New app from Raleigh-based developer helps athletes better use NIL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new app created by a Raleigh-based developer is attracting some of the biggest college athletes in the country.

It is also attracting dollars for those athletes under Name, Image and Likeness or NIL, which, in its first year, has earned college athletes more than $917 million in payments.

"I love creating content and sharing my story and posting on social media so that's something that is unique to me," said Emily Cole, a senior at Duke University who's on the cross country team.

She's an ambassador for Booster Athletes, the crowdfunding app.

Athletes like Cole or NC State quarterback Devin Leary share behind-the-scenes videos or photographs with fans. In exchange, fans can subscribe to and "boost" athletes.

The app is free to download and some of the basic content is free but to get more content, it's $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Booster takes a 20% cut.

"It has a similar feel to TikTok and that's what the kids told us," said Jeffrey Clark, the founder and CEO of Booster. "They wanted a user interface they were familiar with."

Clark said he believes NIL is just an industry that hasn't developed enough yet and it's not the "Wild, Wild West."

"We believe every college student-athlete can build a recurring income stream if they are given the right technology," Clark said.

Clark said the athletes still have traditional social media channels but feel more comfortable posting to Booster.

He said 1,000 athletes have signed on in the last 30 days from 50 universities and 20 different sports.

Cole has landed more than 20 deals since NIL started and has made in the "six figures" as a result.

"I had no idea that my life would be what it is now," Cole said. "It's been a very interesting intro back into school this year."

Cole was an ACC silver medalist for the 3000m steeplechase and has a dream of being in the Olympics while she focuses on writing a book.

"As far as female athletics and Olympic sports go, we could use more representation," she said. "I can kind of break that barrier and try and bring more people into it. It's allowing me to build this platform and brand and I'll be able to build off of that and use it for the rest of my life."