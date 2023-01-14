North Carolina Central University 1 of 3 HBCUs to receive funding after bomb threats

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Biden's administration announced Friday that North Carolina Central University would be one of three schools to receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats that terrorized students early last year.

NCCU joined Virginia's Hampton University and Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

Each institution will see anywhere between $100,000 and $215,000 to address safety, security and mental health concerns.

The grant money will pay overtime to officers and staff who assisted in evacuations. The school also plans to host workshops to explore the impacts of PTSD and racial trauma.

"We had to leave the buildings, we were a little nervous that could happen," said Jarrett Ayres, a junior at NCCU.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, there was a troubling uptick in bomb threats last year. Forty-nine of the targeted threats were historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"They had us getting out of every dormitory that we could get out of," NCCU Junior, Rickey Battle said. "They had to get some of us to come toward the streets away from the buildings just to make sure, clear out the areas for fire and police. With the money, we could hopefully put more cameras on buildings, watch more people's motions, things like that."