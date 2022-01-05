NC Central given all clear after bomb threat

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC Central given all clear after bomb threat

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University was evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat.

After nearly four hours, the all-clear was given.

NCCU is one of at least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats Tuesday.

Others include Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M, Norfolk State and Howard University.



After the threat was phoned in, the campus was locked down and alerts were sent to students and employees.

The Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked with the NCCU Police Department to make sure all buildings were safe for students, faculty and staff.

An all-clear was given around 9:15 p.m.

Only a small number of students were on campus at the time because move-in doesn't happen until Wednesday.

They were taken to St Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street to wait as the bomb squad swept the campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamschool threatbomb threatcollegestudent safetynccu
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New COVID testing site opens in Raleigh
Durham County deputies shoot and kill shotgun-wielding woman
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
Record number of workers quit jobs in November
Construction to begin on new greenways in Apex
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
NC gas prices hit highest increase in seven years
Show More
Zillow ranks Raleigh's housing market No. 3 in the nation
NC State student breaks barriers in marine science
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Wendell woman stuck in I-95 traffic nightmare in Virginia
Man found shot dead inside Fayetteville boutique
More TOP STORIES News