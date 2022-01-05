NC Central given all clear after bomb threat

We spoke with @NCCU students who were on campus for the commotion.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University was evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat.After nearly four hours, the all-clear was given.NCCU is one of at least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats Tuesday.Others include Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M, Norfolk State and Howard University.After the threat was phoned in, the campus was locked down and alerts were sent to students and employees.The Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked with the NCCU Police Department to make sure all buildings were safe for students, faculty and staff.An all-clear was given around 9:15 p.m.Only a small number of students were on campus at the time because move-in doesn't happen until Wednesday.They were taken to St Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street to wait as the bomb squad swept the campus.