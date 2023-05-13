North Carolina Central University's softball team wins first MEAC Softball Championship title

NORFOLK, Va. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Central University softball team won its first MEAC Softball Championship title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in Saturday's game in Virginia against Coppin State University.

The Eagles team, who joined the league in 2011, took home the MEAC champion title with four wins during the four day tournament, including another win against Coppin State. The team was led by MEAC Coach of the Year and third year head coach Cat Tarvin.

The NCCU softball team's first appearance at the NCAA Division I tournament is scheduled for next week.

