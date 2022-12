North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh hosts event to celebrate 120 years

The North Carolina Museum of History is preparing to celebrate its 120th birthday with a special event Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History is preparing to celebrate its 120th birthday with a special event Saturday.

The event will will feature free admission to the museum's newest ticketed exhibition, "The Power of Women in Country Music", live music, birthday treats, a birthday promotion in the Museum Shop, and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The museum can be found on East Edenton Street in downtown Raleigh.