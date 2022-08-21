NC museum of history opening new 'Power of Women in Country Music' exhibit in fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh is preparing to roll out a new exhibit this fall.

The exhibit will be called 'Power of Women in Country Music' and is curated by the Grammy Museum

It will highlight the past, present, and future of country music's greatest female trailblazers from international superstars to contemporary North Carolina artists.

The exhibit will also feature artifacts, such as instruments and costumes, and special content from a diverse roster of 70 female country artists.

Power of Woman in Country Music will begin in October and run through February 2023.

Tickets go on sale beginning September 5.

For more information visit the North Carolina Museum of History website.