State's racial equity task force holding public comment session on Tuesday

The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice will host its first public comment session on Tuesday.

The session wants to hear from the state's residents about racial equity in the criminal justice system at 10 a.m.

"Hearing from people across our state is critical to our ability to work toward racial equity in our criminal justice system," said state Attorney General Josh Stein. "To my fellow North Carolinians; your experiences and input are invaluable to our work and the recommendations we will put forward to Gov. Cooper, and I encourage you to sign up to share your thoughts during this public comment session."

Potential participants can sign up to speak for up to two minutes during the public comment section. Once individuals sign up, they will receive a Zoom link to log on to and participate in the session.

The public comment session can also be streamed live on the North Carolina Department of Justice's YouTube channel.
