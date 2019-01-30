North Carolina study suggests best ways to protect prison workers from inmates attacks

EMBED </>More Videos

State officials are diving into the numbers and looking for solutions to protect people who put their lives on the line everyday.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina officials are looking for solutions to protect the people who put their lives on the line every day.

Prison personnel deal with some of the state's most dangerous people. But state officials said they're not protected.

"I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was this bad," said Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Pasquotank.

The I-Team did its own digging last year and found at least four attacks happen every day in North Carolina prisons.

Since 2018, the State Employees Association of North Carolina interviewed and surveyed prison personnel from across the state, identifying the main causes for concern that put correctional officers in harm's way.

"Our report illuminates those very real dangers that they face day-to-day," said Robert Broome, SEANC Executive Director. "It's now up to all of us to work toward true change."

They've come up with solutions like addressing understaffing, increasing penalties for inmates who assault officers, and providing law enforcement benefits for correctional officers.

"We're in the prison with the same person who the highway patrol, the police officer arrested," said corrections officer Sgt. Deborah Harney. "And we don't get the same respect as the highway patrol or the police officer."

On average, corrections officers only live to be 58, and in a 20-year career, they will be assaulted by an inmate at least twice.

Now they're counting on legislators to make changes that will protect them in the future.

Steinburg said these changes will be a priority for the General Assembly and he expects to see changes sometime in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonattacknorth carolina newscrimeassaultRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dangerously cold temperatures hit North Carolina
Elementary school on Fort Bragg evacuated due to bomb threat
One person found dead in Raleigh townhome fire
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
NC State names next Athletics Director
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
Show More
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes
Tips to for working outside in cold temperatures
More News