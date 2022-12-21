Cooper signs state of emergency ahead of freezing weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures are about to take a dramatic drop and on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

The move activates the state's emergency operation plan, easing regulations to transport fuel and critical supplies, helping first responders, and protecting consumers from price gouging.

Icy conditions are possible in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures are expected as an arctic mass approaches.

"We know that with the extremely low temperatures North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm," Cooper said. "While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks. The State of Emergency will help ease some restrictions and allow heating fuel companies to keep up with demand."

Cold temperatures are expected to move into the state on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.

Most areas will see overnight lows in the teens, with afternoon highs struggling to climb above freezing.

Another concern is wind gusts, which could knock down trees and create power outages

Don't expect a white Christmas, but there is a chance of light wintry precipitation across southern portions of the state Tuesday night. Precipitation could result in some snow on Friday, resulting in light accumulations and patchy black ice across the mountains.

North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents and visitors to follow these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what's expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.