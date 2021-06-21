Old JCPenney store in North Hills undergoing a transformation

Business

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The old JCPenney store in North Hills is being transformed into something grand. Construction is now underway. Crews are digging up the space and kickstarting a project 20 years in the making.

Kane Realty Corporation posted a video on its Facebook page showing the changes on tap.

"It's about a $350 million project," said Kane Realty Corporation John Kane. "Restoration Hardware will be the anchor in this area. They're a retailer of the future."

A mega Restoration Hardware store is being built, complete with third floor outdoor dining.

There will be 300,000 square feet of office space, about 150,000 of additional retail, and 450 residential units.

It's all replacing the old JCPenney, which has been a mainstay in North Hills since the 60s.

Kane says the company purchased the building two decades ago and has been waiting for this moment.

"We're really excited to tear this old, outdated department store down and bring it into the 21st century and have something there people will enjoy and experience," he said.
The area is being called the Main District.

One nearby residents called it "a monstrosity." Another looks forward to expansion.

"That's kind of why I moved here," said North Hills resident Lonny Goldman.

He enjoys living in walkable community that continues growing outward and upward.

"It's going to be a high density area. I think it's going to be kind of similar to what they did Midtown, Atlanta, which has grown to the size of most downtown cities in the country and I kind of see that's what's going to happen to Midtown Raleigh," said Goldman.

Kane Realty says the project should take about two years to complete.
