3 men killed in fiery crash in Northampton County woods

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men were killed in a fiery crash on NC 48 in Pleasant Hill Sunday morning.Gaston fire officials said it happened around 8 a.m. when they were alerted to a car on fire in the woods.Upon arrival, firefighters found a sedan split in two. The car was fully engulfed in flames.After the fire was extinguished, three deceased men were found to be ejected from the car.Highway Patrol, Northampton County Sheriff's Department, NC Forestry Service and Northampton County EMS all responded.North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.