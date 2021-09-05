NYPD officers wade into flooded building where family was later found dead in apartment: Video

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they worked to gain access to a basement apartment where a family of three was later found dead.

The video from one officer's body camera shows another officer first reaching into the opaque water and then dipping under the surface.

He is then quickly pulled back up by the other officer and appears to be frustrated.

The officers were attempting to get into a basement apartment at a building on 64th Street in the Woodside neighborhood Wednesday night as heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida's remnants deluged the Tri-State and caused widespread flash flooding.

The officers were trying to rescue 50-year-old Ang Gelu Lama, 48-year-old Mingma Sherpa and their 2-year old son who lived in the apartment.

On Twitter, the NYPD said "locked doors, rising water level & live electricity forced the officers to call for the" New York City Fire Department.

When the Fire Department's specialized units arrived, they found the three of them dead.

A neighbor said the street floods often, and there was work underway that was supposed to fix the flooding problem.

"The purpose of the construction was to make sure this doesn't happen," a neighbor said. "They took the whole block apart, but obviously city planning didn't make it work."

Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane idadrowningfloodingchild deathnew york citynypdwoman killedchild killedu.s. & worldman killedbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man identified as Falls Lake drowning victim, officials say
9 years later, UNC student's murder remains unsolved
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
Federal unemployment benefits expire in NC
Show More
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
Florida teen who was hospitalized with COVID wants to get vaccinated
More Humid, Spotty Showers for Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News