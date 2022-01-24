localish

Alpaca father-son bonding day in Oakland

By Dion Lim
EMBED <>More Videos

Boogie and Woogie take Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An adorable alpaca duo, Boogie and Woogie, decided to have a father-son bonding day.

The pair broke out of their backyard enclosure and embarked on a two-hour adventure through Oakland.

"They're hard to catch," said alpaca owner Tobias Riday. "But, these guys had a great day."

Boogie and Wooggie stopped drivers and bystanders in their tracks as they zig-zagged through residential areas. They even managed to dash under a freeway underpass.

The alpacas were ultimately corralled after their escape and reunited with Riday.

"They weren't hurt at all, I brought them back to the yard and they were super happy," explained Riday.

Boogie is Woogie's father, and the two love starting trouble every now and then! Keep up with their adventures by following @ItsTheBoogieWoogie on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/itstheboogiewoogie/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgopetsanimalslocalish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Feel the beat at House of Samba Kids
Dine where David Bowie and The Foo Fighters once recorded hit songs
Boogie and Woogie take Oakland
Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Alex Murdaugh hit with more charges connected to 4 new clients
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
8,500 troops placed on heightened alert for European deployment
LATEST: Next steps in fight against COVID-19
Amy Schneider details historic 'Jeopardy' run on 'GMA': VIDEO
Defense: Chauvin called 'all of the shots' when Floyd killed
Show More
Sarah Palin COVID tests delay libel trial against NY Times
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Kohl's, target of activist investors, gets a buyout offer
NC A&T wins Sports Band of the Year from HBCU Sports poll
More TOP STORIES News