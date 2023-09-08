3 tourists die while swimming at North Carolina Outer Banks this week

Three tourists at the North Carolina Outer Banks have died this week while swimming in the ocean.

The most recent death happened Sept. 6 at Nags Head, according to local ABC affiliate WCTI. A 36-year-old man from Connecticut was swimming in the ocean near Nags Head Fishing Pier.

First responders received a call before 6 p.m. that the man was in distress and needed help. They got to the man as quickly as they could and pulled him to shore. Then he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A day before that, on Sept. 5 at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a 68-year-old man from Ohio died. His body was found in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island.

Witnesses said the man was swimming in the area when he started shouting for help. They saw him go under water and immediately took off toward him. By the time they got to him and pulled him out of the ocean, it was too late.

A day before that, a woman from Washington D.C. died near Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Witnesses said she was swimming in the ocean when strong waves overtook her. She vanished for a short while but then surfaced face-down in the rough ocean.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore warned swimmers that ocean conditions have been hazardous this week, with rough surf and strong rip currents.

"We urge visitors to avoid entering the ocean when the rip current risk is moderate or high and when the waves are more than 1-2 feet in height. Moreover, even in the calmest conditions, swimming off the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore is much more difficult than swimming in a pool or lake and only the most experienced should consider entering the water."

