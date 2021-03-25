cats

'We couldn't leave the kitten in the street': Durham officer adopts lost kitten

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tiny abandoned kitten found its fur-ever home with a Durham police officer who just happened to be patrolling in the area.

Officers E.L. Masnik and J.N. Rowsey saw a kitten in distress that appeared to be frightened and alone while patrolling near Linwood Avenue and Dawkins Street this week.

The officers searched the neighborhood to try to find the kitten's owner or mother, but to no avail.

"We couldn't leave the kitten in the street," Officer Masnik said.



The officers brought the kitten back to safety in Officer Rowsey's patrol car and it was happily ever after from there. Officer Rowsey made a friend that day.

"The kitten, who has not been named yet, quickly made itself comfortable and appears very happy to have found a new home with Officer Rowsey," the Durham Police Department wrote.

In the meantime, ABC11 awaits to learn the kitten's name.

RELATED: 'We live for this': Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle
EMBED More News Videos

A Raleigh Animal Control Officer had a memorable day at work Friday when he was able to help an injured bald eagle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamdurham countydurham policecatspolice officergood newskittensfeel goodpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CATS
Aging cat missing for 4 years reunited with Fuquay-Varina family
Animal shelter uses speed dating to help animals find forever home
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Have a big dog? Their blood donation could save another pet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former UNC basketball player Kane Ma shares story of Chapel Hill attack
Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since 2017 found
6-year-old boy found in Wake County road was hit by truck: Officials
Gov. Cooper pitches state budget proposal heavy on education spending
Raleigh girl honors Black women in history through Instagram photos
Even as schools reopen, more parents are choosing to home-school
LATEST: 2,098 new COVID-19 cases in NC with 40 more deaths
Show More
Investigator says Durham commission board 'fractured' and dysfunctional'
Taking a Spring Break trip? Docs tell you how to stay healthy
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Relaxing COVID-19 measures threatens progress, health official says
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
More TOP STORIES News