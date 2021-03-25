'We couldn't leave the kitten in the street': Durham officer adopts lost kitten

Squad 4B Officers E.L. Masnik and J.N. Rowsey rescued a tiny kitten in distress this week and the lucky kitten found a new home with Officer Rowsey. The kitten, who was alone and frightened, was rescued near the intersection of Linwood and Dawkins. pic.twitter.com/2WjO09oB6E — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) March 24, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tiny abandoned kitten found its fur-ever home with a Durham police officer who just happened to be patrolling in the area.Officers E.L. Masnik and J.N. Rowsey saw a kitten in distress that appeared to be frightened and alone while patrolling near Linwood Avenue and Dawkins Street this week.The officers searched the neighborhood to try to find the kitten's owner or mother, but to no avail."We couldn't leave the kitten in the street," Officer Masnik said.The officers brought the kitten back to safety in Officer Rowsey's patrol car and it was happily ever after from there. Officer Rowsey made a friend that day."The kitten, who has not been named yet, quickly made itself comfortable and appears very happy to have found a new home with Officer Rowsey," the Durham Police Department wrote.In the meantime, ABC11 awaits to learn the kitten's name.